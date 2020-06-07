Comments
The focus of the conversation is the four officers charged in George Floyd’s death, and the rarity of police officers convicted on the charges facing them.
One of the few exceptions took place in Palm Beach County in the shooting death of Corey Jones. The officer charged in his death was found guilty.
Jim DeFede and his guest, the Palm Beach state attorney, discuss the challenges facing prosecutors in Minneapolis.
GUEST: Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach State Attorney
You must log in to post a comment.