MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another round of protests are being held throughout South Florida on Saturday.

Chopper 4 flew over a group of protesters near Trump National Doral Miami at around noon.

In Miramar, protesters were marching in the streets.

Police tweeted that all entrance and exit ramps to Miramar Parkway were blocked due to protests.

A smaller protest was held in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Demonstrators were gathering at FIU’s South Campus for a protest. Another gathering was expected at the Torch of Freedom in downtown Miami for later in the day.

Protesters were holding signs and chanting for change.

South Florida protesters joined nationwide protests asking for police reform and justice in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody.

Saturday’s protests marked the 12th day of consecutive demonstrations.

Miami-Dade has a countywide curfew in effect, starting at 10 p.m.

The protests have been peaceful.