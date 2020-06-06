



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is alerting South Florida motorists to expect periodic road closures on highways and some streets throughout the weekend.

The temporary closures will be affecting I-95, I-195 (Julia Tuttle Causeway), I-395 (MacArthur Causeway), and SW 8th Street in the area of 107 Avenue, in Miami-Dade County due to anticipated demonstrations in the area.

Troopers are telling drivers to avoid these areas.

Protests are planned for South Florida on Saturday. Demonstrators are asking for police reform in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody.

There is a curfew in effect for Miami-Dade County effective from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sweetwater officials announced a curfew for their city, starting at 8 p.m.

In Broward, Miramar police announced the following closures: