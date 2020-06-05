



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County’s police chiefs are standing together to speak out against the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“Broward County Chiefs of Police Association denounces the behavior and tactics of not only the four officers who have been arrested in Minneapolis, but all who subscribe to such foul tactics, disrespect of our community, and the lack of dignity for the badge they wear,” Miramar Police Chief Dexter Williams.

Williams added that he wants the protesters to know they hear them.

“Our communities are voicing their disdain for the nation’s justice system, a system that has oppressed their speech, eroded their trust of equal justice, and has been used as a tool to reinforce systemic racism,” he said.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony echoed that sentiment,

“We hate corrupt and dirty cops, abusive cops, more than anyone else because it tarnishes the badge and we have to do the rebuilding for that mistrust and abuse time and time again,” he said.

“Broward County, I say again, we have work to do and we must start with the most infamous piece of this complicated puzzle, the eradication of bad cops. No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop,” said Williams.

The Miramar chief laid out a five-step promise of action, The promise includes the eradication of bad cops, a review of “use of force” policies, and to educate officers on bias, systemic racism, and cultural sensitivity. It also calls for training and tracking the behavior of officers and the building of trust, legitimacy, transparency, and accountability.

“This is our promise to action and we support our citizens to be one Broward, and with that, a better Broward,” said Williams.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said its already spending half a million dollars on its own bias training program. Tony said he plans to increase that to a million dollars and that plan would be available to other Broward cities.