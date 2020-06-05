MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are in custody following a police chase and crash in Brownsville.
Miami police said just after 3 a.m. their officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a van involved in a fatal hit and run crash.
On April 11th, Geovany Merlos Ramos, 38, was crossing SW 8th Avenue at 2nd Street when he was struck by a white Dodge 1500 van. Ramos was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.
When officers tried to stop the van Friday morning, the driver sped off. Police gave chase. It ended in the area of NW 24th Avenue and 48th Street when the van crashed into two police vehicles.
The two people in the van took off on foot but were quickly taken into custody.
Police said the van was stolen and they are still trying to determine if it had been involved in the hit and run.
