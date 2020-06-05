



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for the northern portions of the Gulf of Mexico coast.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Cristobal was about 40 miles east of Campeche, Mexico. The storm was moving to the north at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The depression is moving toward the north and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center will move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday evening, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday evening.

Gradual strengthening is forecast to begin once the system moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for the eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Indian Pass to Arepika, Florida, and from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne.

Heavy rainfall from Cristobal may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in parts of eastern Mexico, Belize, southern Guatemala, coastal portions of Chiapas, and El Salvador.

Heavy rainfall will spread into portions of the Gulf Coast, from east Texas to Florida, this weekend into early next week, with areas of flash flooding possible.