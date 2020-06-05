MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Cristobal continues to bring heavy rains and flooding to Mexico and Central America.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 80 miles south-southeast of Campeche, Mexico. The storm was moving to the north-northeast at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
A turn toward the north with a slight increase in speed is expected on Friday and a general northward motion is forecast to continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center will move over the Yucatan peninsula through the day today.
The storm’s center is forecast to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday night, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday and Sunday night.
Gradual strengthening is forecast to begin once the system moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico.
The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the
eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Punta Herrero to Rio
Lagartos.
Heavy rainfall from Cristobal may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in parts of eastern Mexico, Belize, southern Guatemala, coastal portions of Chiapas, and El Salvador.
Heavy rainfall will spread into portions of the Gulf Coast, from east Texas to Florida, this weekend into early next week, with areas of flash flooding possible.
You must log in to post a comment.