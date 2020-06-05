MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Here comes the Strawberry moon. The June full moon won’t look like a big, round strawberry, but is an old reference to the strawberry harvest season.
The best time to see the full moon is when it is still low on the eastern horizon. Unfortunately, South Florida’s cloudy and wet weather may get in our way in South Florida.
Friday night’s Strawberry full moon also comes with a partial penumbral eclipse, when the moon passes through part of the shadow of the Earth.
It won’t be visible in North America, but people in Europe and Africa and eastward to Asia and Australia may see a very subtle darkening of the moon’s color.
For those who like to follow earthly and celestial events, the summer solstice is coming up on Friday, June 20 and the next full moon after the Strawberry is the Full Buck Moon on Sunday, July 5.
