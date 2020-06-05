



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Wynwood on Friday afternoon to march and call for racial equality and police reform.

The group joined other protests planned for South Florida in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Chopper 4 flew over the large crowd, holding signs and chanting.

By 6:30 p.m. the marchers had headed over to the highway entrance but were prevented from entering by dozens of Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The Julia Tuttle Causeway was closed in both directions due to the protest.

The protest has remained peaceful.

Earlier, the group was on North Miami Avenue and North 29th Street where they stopped traffic for a brief time then headed toward Midtown.

It’s unclear where they were headed, whether they’re just going to make a big loop, and return to where they started from.

Miami Beach police have closed the westbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway (I-195) and the Florida Highway Patrol has closed the eastbound lanes.

If you are entering or exiting Miami Beach, use the MacArthur Causeway as your alternate route until the Julia Tuttle Causeway is reopen.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to large crowds forming in the City of Miami. We are closing the westbound Julia Tuttle (I-195) Cswy. @FHPMiami is closing eastbound Julia TuttleCswy. Alternate: Use the MacArthur Cswy to enter/exit Miami Beach. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 5, 2020

There have been daily protests locally and nationwide since the death of Floyd on May 25.

“The United States of America always comes up better. And I think that what we’re going through right now will make us better, better as a county, better as a state, better as a country,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

In Miami Beach, a group of demonstrators prepared signs for the demonstration in Wynwood.

They say it will be up to them to make change happen.

“It’s not about color. It’s about you, holding your fellow man back. That’s true racism is, if you don’t check the ignorance at the door,” said a demonstrator.

At an interfaith service at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami,

“It’s time to address long-standing injustice. We need you to help us continually remind people that what happened to George Floyd is unacceptable,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

The message from the protest is to keep going and keep fighting for change, and get to the ballot box.