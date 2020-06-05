



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the recovery of two dozen handguns stolen from a pawnshop near Miami International airport.

Additionally, the agency said five suspects had been detained in Pompano Beach in connection to the theft of 31 firearms out of Miami-Dade County.

The firearms were taken during a break-in at the Airport Pawn & Gun store located at 831 N. Le Jeune Road. The theft took place at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, authorities said.

“Through investigative means and cross-agency collaboration, BSO’s VIPER and Gang Investigation Unit, in conjunction with ATF agents, the City of Miami Police Department and the Department of Probation and Parole, successfully recovered multiple stolen firearms off the streets of Miami-Dade and Broward counties,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

“The Miami Police Department is grateful to ATF and BSO’s VIPER and Gang Investigations Unit for their effort and collaboration, which resulted in the recovery of these stolen firearms taken from the City of Miami. Thanks to our federal and local partners we have less stolen firearms on our streets today, and our local business owner will be able to have their property returned to them upon conclusion of the investigation,” Chief Jorge R. Colina said.

A reward of up to $15,000 had been offered in this case.

Police continue to search for the other suspects.