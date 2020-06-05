WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – Court disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic have led to another delay in the trial of a woman who is accused of dressing as a clown and killing her lover’s wife in 1990.
On Thursday, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Joseph Marx scheduled the first-degree murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, 56, to begin April 9, 2021, according to court records. The trial had previously been set for January and then moved to May.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 and extradited from Virginia, where she lived with husband Michael Warren.
Warren’s then-wife, Marlene Warren, was shot in the face in May 1990 by a clown delivering carnations and balloons, according to authorities. New DNA testing led to Keen-Warren’s arrest.
Michael Warren has never been charged in his first wife’s death.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.