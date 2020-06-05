



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach is moving into Phase 2 reopening of the city starting Monday June 8 by reopening gyms, fitness studios and summer camps.

Summer camps will begin virtually on Monday, June 8 with in-person camps starting the following week on June 15.

“It will be fun, but it will be different,” said City of Miami Beach Parks and Recreation Director John Rebar.

During a virtual meeting Friday morning, Rebar said children who attend the city’s K-8 camp will be kept in groups of 9 with the same counselor throughout the summer. Temperature checks and healthcare questionnaires will be required as children are dropped off.

“We’re going to recommend to parents a certain time to drop so those same children are arriving at the same time,” Rebar said, adding he understands there will be work circumstances for parents that could complicate this recommendation.

Summer camp capacities are limited at 25 percent and social distancing is required. Because of that, Rebar said Friday that Miami Beach camps are already at capacity. Still, their registration numbers are significantly less than years prior, down from around 1,483 children attending per week to 369 children per week.

“Camp will definitely be unrecognizable this year,” Rebar said.

Children attending summer camp in Miami Beach will be required to wear face coverings when going to the bathroom or moving rooms. Masks and face coverings will not be required, Rebar said, when groups are outside and social distancing can be followed.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez gave summer camps the green light on Thursday along with allowing gyms and fitness studios to open on June 8. Short-term vacation rentals can open on June 8, too. But, cities within the county can implement stricter guidelines.

Miami Beach will also allow gyms, fitness studios, tattoo parlors, and massage studios to reopen on June 8, along with bars, pubs and nightclubs that are licensed by the State as a public food service establishment.

Standalone bars and nightclubs are still not permitted to reopen.

Dog parks in Miami Beach have reopened effective immediately.

Miami Beach will allow youth sports with social distancing and safety rules in place starting June 8.

Movie theaters, concert venues, auditoriums, playhouses and bowling alleys may reopen if they submit a COVID mitigation plan to the City and County and receive approval.

Beaches remain closed pending the lifting of a county-wide curfew sparked by protests last weekend.

Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez on a video conference call Thursday did not indicate when he planned to end the curfew in place from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

CLICK HERE for more information about the reopening of Miami Beach.