MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after an armed kidnapping and robbery early Friday morning in Miami.
According to police, around 3:30 a.m. the victim someone at NW 17th Avenue and 14th Street when he was approached by two armed males.
After robbing him of his money, they demanded that he withdraw more from an ATM.
The victim was taken in his own car, at gunpoint, to an ATM at S Miami Ave and 9th Street. While his two abductors waited in the car, the victim was able to call 911 while he was at the ATM.
When officers arrived, the two armed males sped off in the victim’s car. Police say there was a second car with several suspects in it, that played a roll in this incident. That car fled as well.
After pursuing the victim’s car, police were able to take the two suspects into custody in the area of NW 12 Avenue and 100th Street, two weapons were recovered.
The suspects in the second vehicle got away.
You must log in to post a comment.