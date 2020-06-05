CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on June 5, 2020.

FLORIDA: 60,183 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 58,701
  • Deaths: 2,607
  • Hospitalizations: 10,652
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 1,107,952
  • Negative Test Results: 1,046,860
  • Percent Positive: 5.4%

MIAMI-DADE: 18,779 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 18,584; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 194
  • Deaths: 746
  • Hospitalizations: 3,115
  • Total Tests: 192,553
  • Negative: 173,578;  Awaiting Results: 65; Inconclusive: 192
  • Percent Positive: 9.8%

BROWARD: 7,462 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 7,288 Non-Residents: 174
  • Deaths: 325
  • Hospitalizations: 1,591
  • Total Tests: 115,363
  • Negative: 107,843; Awaiting Results: 23; Inconclusive: 42
  • Percent Positive: 6.5%

MONROE: 110 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 99, Non-Residents: 11
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 12
  • Total Tests: 3,593
  • Negative: 3,481; Awaiting Results: 71, Inconclusive: 2
  • Percent Positive:  3.1%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 1,887,660 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 108,211  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 6,656,827 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 391,571
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

