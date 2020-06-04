



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Cristobal is drenching eastern Mexico with heavy rain which could lead to life-threatening flooding.

At 8 a.m., the center of the storm was about 70 miles southeast of Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico. The system was creeping along to the southeast at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A turn toward the east and northeast is expected on Thursday and a subsequent northward motion should occur through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center will move over the landmass of eastern Mexico through Thursday night. The center is forecast to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday or Friday night, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday and Sunday night.



Cristobal is expected to weaken to a depression on Thursday morning. Re-intensification is expected to begin on Friday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Campeche to Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Tropical storm watches or warnings may be required for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico later today.

Cristobal is expected to produce an additional 6 to 12 inches of rain in Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Yucatan, isolated storm totals could be as high as 25 inches.

Southern Guatemala and parts of Chiapas could see an additional 15 to 20 inches of rain, isolated storm total amounts of 35 inches dating back to Saturday, May 30th.

Rainfall in all of these areas may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.