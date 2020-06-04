



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Cristobal continues to produce heavy rains and life-threatening flooding. The tropical depression is expected to move back into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, the center of the storm was about 165 miles south of Campeche, Mexico. The system was creeping along to the east-southeast at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

A turn toward the east and northeast is expected Thursday night, and a subsequent generally northward motion should occur through Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center will move over extreme northwestern Guatemala and eastern Mexico Thursday night and Friday. The center is forecast to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico late Friday, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday and Sunday night.

Interests along the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of Cristobal.

A tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch may be required for a portion of the area tonight or Friday.

Cristobal is expected to produce an additional 6 to 12 inches of rain in Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Yucatan, isolated storm totals could be as high as 25 inches.

Southern Guatemala and parts of Chiapas could see an additional 15 to 20 inches of rain, isolated storm total amounts of 35 inches dating back to Saturday, May 30th.

Rainfall in all of these areas may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.