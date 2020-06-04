



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Busch Gardens Tampa and SeaWorld Orlando will reopen to the public next week.

Those planning to go, however, will need to make a reservation.

Reservations can be made on the park’s web pages beginning June 8th at 10 a.m. The parks themselves will not officially reopen until June 11th.

“We couldn’t be more excited to reopen our three Orlando parks – SeaWorld, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove,” said Kyle Miller, president of SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, Discovery Cove in a statement. “We know our guests are anxious to return, and we’re working hard to provide a safe environment so they can enjoy many more memorable experiences with us and their friends and family.”

Both SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa will have new operating hours – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be extended hours over the July 4th weekend.

When the parks do reopen, SeaWorld Orlando will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays and while Busch Gardens Tampa closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The weekday closures will last through at least August.

All guests must wear a mask, have their temperatures taken to get in the parks, and then practice social distancing once inside.