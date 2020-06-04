



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced gyms, fitness studios, and summer camps can open on June 8 with restrictions in place to maintain social distancing.

“This wasn’t an easy one,” Mayor Gimenez said on a video conference call with reporters on Thursday. “There is a lot of heavy breathing and sweating going on and particles in the air from many of those strenuous exercises, so we had to be very careful.”

Gyms in Miami-Dade County have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Broward County gyms opened on May 26 at 50 percent capacity. In Broward County, face coverings at gyms are not required when working out or cooling down, but temperature checks and social distancing must still be followed.

Short-term rentals and vacation homes will also be allowed to operate at limited capacity in Miami-Dade County beginning June 8.

Miami-Dade County remains under a curfew from midnight until 6 a.m.

Beaches will remain closed in Miami-Dade County until the curfew is lifted, but Mayor Gimenez on Thursday did not give any indication on when that would happen.

“We’ll have to look at events around the country and also what’s happening today,” Mayor Gimenez said.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties implemented curfews after some protests in South Florida turned violent over the weekend. Broward County lifted its curfew on Wednesday.

On Thursday’s video call, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III said he supported lifting the curfew in Miami-Dade, but Mayor Gimenez opted to keep it until further notice.

On Wednesday, Governor Ron Desantis announced Phase 2 re-openings across the state, but excluding Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. “We expect more and more of Miami-Dade County to open up soon,” Mayor Gimenez said.

When gyms and summer camps open on Monday, cities within Miami-Dade County can implement stricter guidelines.

CBS4 reached out to cities within the county for their responses.

A spokesperson for the City of Miami Gardens said, “The City continues to monitor coronavirus infection rates as we continue to slowly reopen. No dates for gyms and summer camps can be determined at this time.”

The City of Miami Beach told CBS4 they plan to open gyms and summer camps on June 8, but orders will likely be released Friday.

Please continue to check back for updates from cities within Miami-Dade County.