



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – State-run COVID-19 testing sites are now offering free antibody tests as well starting today, June 4.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management says the free COVID-19 antibody tests are available at the Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center, along with the acute coronavirus test.

Antibody tests, also known as serology tests, do not identify an active infection. Instead, they detect antibodies in the immune system that fight off the coronavirus.

Anyone 18 years and older can be tested, regardless of symptoms or which county you live in and you must have valid photo ID.

The Hard Rock Stadium site is drive-thru only, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., seven days a week, no appointment (weather permitting).

The daily antibody test allotment is 125 tests and the daily acute viral culture tests is 750.

The Miami Beach Convention Center is both drive-thru and walk-up, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., seven days a week, no appointment (weather permitting).

The daily antibody test allotment is 80 tests and the daily acute viral culture tests is 500.

Appointments are not required.

Antibody testing is done by taking a blood sample and getting it tested on site. Results are given about 45 minutes after testing.