



Tropical Storm Cristobal is about to make landfall on the coast of Mexico.

Cristobal is the third tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially started Monday.

As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the tropical storm was located about 25 miles northwest of Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico.

It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was crawling to the southeast at 3 mph.

The storm is forecast to move slowly southeast then turn toward the east Wednesday afternoon before heading toward the north-northeast on Thursday and Friday.

On this forecast track, the center will cross the southern Bay of Campeche coast later Wednesday and move inland over eastern Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday.

Gradual weakening is forecast while the center remains inland, but restrengthening is expected after Cristobal moves back over water Thursday night and Friday.

The government of Mexico has a Tropical Storm Warning in effect from Campeche to the port of Veracruz on that country’s Gulf Coast. The warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in that warning area within 36 hours.

Damaging and deadly flooding has already occurred in ports of Mexico and Central America.

Cristobal is forecast to begin moving northward across the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and there is a risk of storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts this weekend along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.