



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Phase 2 of reopening Florida’s economy would begin on Friday, except in South Florida.

DeSantis made his announcement at Universal Parks and Resorts, which opened to passholders for Wednesday and Thursday, and will open to the public on Friday.

Friday is also the day where Phase 2 of the reopening will begin, with bars allowed to open at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation.

“You’re seated to get served. People go, enjoy, have a drink, that’s fine, We want to kind of not have huge crowds piling in,” DeSantis said.

Customers can only be served at bars if they are seated. Restaurants can operate at full capacity.

The phase two reopening does not include Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach Counties. The South Florida counties will have to submit plans for the next step in their reopening.

Effective May 18th, all Florida counties were permitted to enter Full Phase 1 of the #SafeSmartStepbyStep Plan for Florida's Recovery. pic.twitter.com/l9UPHryO42 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 3, 2020

In the state’s 64 other counties, restaurants will be able to open their bar top seating with proper social distancing.

Retail establishments may operate at full capacity and so can gyms with proper social distancing guidelines and frequent sanitization.

Movie theaters, concert venues, bowling alleys and arcades can open at 50 percent capacity.

Tattoo parlors, tanning salons, acupuncture and massage businesses can also reopen, under guidance from the Florida Dept. of Health.

In all cases, social distancing and sanitization protocols must be maintained.

People who are still susceptible to becoming ill from COVID-19, including those over 65 and those with underlying medical conditions should continue to avoid groups and activities that can risk exposure.

Also, groups of 50 and under are now allowed to gather.

DeSantis also announced that Florida’s state universities will present their plans to reopen in the fall to a task force on June 23.