CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Agudelo, Drive-Thru Gradution, Good News, High School Graduation, Local TV, Miami News

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to find creative ways to celebrate graduation this year including Everglades Senior High in Miramar.

On Tuesday June 2, nearly 600 graduates were honored in drive-through fashion at Miramar Regional Park.

Vehicles were decked out from bumper to bumper with signs, streamers and balloons as each senior, drove by in their caps and gowns.

Everglades High School graduates honored with a drive-through parade at Miramar Regional Park on June 2, 2020. (CBS4)

The City of Miramar is also holding a drive-thru ceremony for Somerset Academy Miramar on Wednesday with 66 graduates and Miramar High School on Tuesday, June 9 with 585 graduates.

“We are so proud of our graduates. These parades are a safe and fun way to honor them. Our students have worked really hard for 4 years and it only seems right to mark the end of their high school career with this celebration,” said Mayor Wayne Messam.

Everglades High School graduates honored with a drive-through parade at Miramar Regional Park on June 2, 2020. (CBS4)

These parades are not open to the public to ensure everyone abides by COVID-19 guidelines.

 

Comments