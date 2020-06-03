MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to find creative ways to celebrate graduation this year including Everglades Senior High in Miramar.
On Tuesday June 2, nearly 600 graduates were honored in drive-through fashion at Miramar Regional Park.
Vehicles were decked out from bumper to bumper with signs, streamers and balloons as each senior, drove by in their caps and gowns.
The City of Miramar is also holding a drive-thru ceremony for Somerset Academy Miramar on Wednesday with 66 graduates and Miramar High School on Tuesday, June 9 with 585 graduates.
“We are so proud of our graduates. These parades are a safe and fun way to honor them. Our students have worked really hard for 4 years and it only seems right to mark the end of their high school career with this celebration,” said Mayor Wayne Messam.
These parades are not open to the public to ensure everyone abides by COVID-19 guidelines.
