MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday got off to a wet start as a few storms and showers moved across South Florida.

It was warm and steamy with temperatures mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs will climb to the upper 80s this afternoon.

Throughout the day we’ll see scattered showers and storms that could produce heavy rain in spots. As deep tropical moisture increases across the area, our rain chance is increasing late week and likely into the weekend.

Thursday and Friday we will see gusty storms that may lead to some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

This weekend will depend on what happens with Tropical Storm Cristobal located near the coast of Mexico this morning. Although there is not a direct threat from Cristobal to South Florida, the moisture associated with it may enhance our rain chance this weekend. The amount of rain we see here will depend on its intensity and the eventual track it takes.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving slowly southeastward towards the coast of Mexico and will produce extreme rainfall and flooding for parts of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula over the next few days. It is forecast to weaken possibly on Thursday as it interacts with land and then will likely restrengthen into a tropical storm as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Many models are coming together and forecasting Cristobal will move towards the Gulf Coast with the center possibly headed towards the Louisiana coast. While it is too soon to determine the exact location, the timing, and the magnitude of impacts, everyone along the Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida Panhandle needs to remain vigilant and prepared. There is a threat for storm surge, heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds this weekend along the Gulf Coast.