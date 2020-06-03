MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From Miami to Coral Springs, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets on Tuesday calling for change after the death of George Floyd.

They want more police accountability and an end to racism.

During the marches, the protesters pretty much policed themselves. They had people on bicycles blocking traffic and if there was a rowdy protester, that person was told to calm down.

In Miami, protestors marched from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to Wynwood and back. Organizers said they want prosecutors to not fear charging officers for breaking laws. The march was organized by the Dream Defenders.

“On the floor dying, a black man, I feel like that’s all of us. So today, just being here in solidarity with the rest of them. We’re tired, enough is enough,” said one protester.

The call for change follows the deaths of several black men and women across the country, including Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office cited two recently closed cases and two current ones as proof for holding officers accountable.

The two current cases are a Homestead officer accused of shoving a handcuffed suspect against a wall a Miami-Dade officer who is charged with the rough arrest of a woman who reported a crime.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office said in part:

“We join them in their calls for reforms consistent with our commitment to smart, equal, and fair justice.”

The statement went on to say:

“While the vast majority of officers are good, honest, and hard-working people who place their lives on the line for each of us every day, there are some who are not worthy of carrying the badge.”

Chopper4 above the protest in Sunrise spotted people holding signs which called for changes in Minneapolis and here at home. On the ground, near Flamingo Road and Sunrise Boulevard, police blocked traffic so protesters could safely march.

Another protest was held along Sample Road near Coral Springs Charter High School. It was planned by two teenage Pakistani Americans who said they are familiar with oppression.

Organizers of the protests said they don’t plan on slowing down. The Miami protestors are planning to meet at a coffee shop in Wynwood on Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade and Broward County officials are considering keeping night-time curfews in place through the weekend.