



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale PD is asking the public for any video or pictures they have of Sunday’s protest so that the internal affairs team can review the actions of the department’s officers.

In a video posted on social media, Chief Rick Maglione specifically pointed to a case where a protester said she was injured “so we can get to the truth about what happened.”

“Our police department is committed to a full, fair and fact-based investigation,” he said. “The law calls for the rights of all to be respected and protected as we seek the truth.”

The department has created a page where citizens can upload pictures or video of Sunday’s protest.

Maglione said those who submit content for review do not need to give name.

However, the chief said internal affairs investigators would like to speak with individuals “to verify the authenticity of what you have sent us and additional information that would be helpful in getting an accurate picture of exactly what happened.”

“I want you to know we hear you. We are committed to the truth. Law enforcement respects your rights to peacefully protest. but we will not condone violence. We as a society are better than that. Violence is never the answer,” Maglione concluded the video.

Anyone who wishes to speak with the department’s office of internal affairs can call (954) 828-6974.