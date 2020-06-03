MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – In an effort to cut down on the numbers of an invasive fish that harms native fish that are important to maintaining healthy reefs, Florida’s Lionfish Challenge will run through Labor Day.
The challenge, which kicked off May 22nd, has recreational and commercial categories with tiered prizes. The minimum to qualify is 20 lionfish for recreational participants or 20 pounds of lionfish for commercial.
Those wishing to participate must register.
The most common methods of harvesting lionfish are spearing and using a hand-held net. Lionfish are also caught as bycatch in commercial lobster and stone crab traps.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said winners will be announced at the Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival in Destin a week after Labor Day.
