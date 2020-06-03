MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 14-year-old Florida boy who was attacked by an alligator is recovering in a Tampa hospital.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the Charlotte County teen was splashing along the edge of a lake when he was attacked. The gator bit him in the hand and leg.
His mother and dogs were just a few feet away.
“When you’re near or in any body of water in Florida, including sometimes saltwater, there’s a very good chance that alligators may be present, so you need to make sure that you are vigilant and keeping a 360° awareness of your surroundings,” said FWC spokesman Adam Brown.
Trappers were called in and they removed the 9-foot-9-inch alligatotr. It was taken to a gator farm in Glades County, it’s unclear if it will be euthanized.
