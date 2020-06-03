TAMPA (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Sarasota police officer has been put on leave after a cell video surfaced showing him putting his knee on a man’s neck during an arrest.

The video was taken on May 18th during the arrest of Patrick Carroll after police responded to a domestic issue.

“As I’m yelling and asking him why I’m being detained, he’s started putting his knee on my neck,” recalled Carroll.

Carroll said he suffers from asthma and scoliosis and was having trouble breathing.

“While he’s saying I’m resisting, I’m just moving around so I can have circulation in my body and my throat,” said Carroll.

The cell phone video was just posted to social media on Monday by Carroll’s mother. Sarasota police said there was no complaint to them about this incident when it happened and they didn’t know about it until they were tagged in the video on Facebook.

“Utilizing your knee on someone’s neck is not something that we train, it’s not something that we authorize, and it’s not something that we stand behind,” said Sarasota police Deputy Chief Patrick Robinson.

He added that as soon as the police chief saw the video, the officer was placed on administrative leave and an investigation was opened. Police have not said if that officer has any previous complaints against him.

“We are bound and determined to do everything we can to build, rebuild and repair the relationships that were damaged in reference to what’s going on in our community right now as it relates to this particular video,” said Robinson.

Carroll’s family said they don’t want people to respond to the video with violence, but with peaceful protest to advocate for change.

