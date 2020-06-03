MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating after several people in one neighborhood woke up to smashed car windows.

One neighbor told CBS4 he woke up around 5:30 a.m. to a knock on his door from the police. They told him his car had been broken into.

“When we came out of the house, we saw that the window had been smashed and they were looking to steal something inside,” he said.

The car break-ins happened early Wednesday on Northeast 20th Avenue near Northeast 214th Street. A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera caught two people lurking near a house around 3:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police could not confirm to CBS4 how many cars had been broken into. Police do not have a suspect description or information at this time.

The mess and broken glass coupled with a rainy morning made for a headache for some neighbors.

“It really sucks because first of all it’s raining and people work really hard and now we have to do this,” said one victim who asked not to be identified. “It’s crazy, it just doesn’t make any sense.”

If you have information, call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).