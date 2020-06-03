FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County has lifted its night-time curfew and Miami-Dade has moved its curfew back to midnight.

Broward Commissioner Michal Udine tweeted out that the Emergency Curfew, instituted over the weekend, was lifted on the condition that if circumstances dictate, it could be re-imposed on “all or parts of Broward with one hour’s notice.”

This afternoon @ReadyBroward has lifted the Emergency Curfew with the condition that if certain circumstances dictate (to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Broward), a curfew may be re-imposed on all or parts of Broward with one hour's notice #staysafe — Michael Udine (@Michaeludine) June 3, 2020

The curfew was originally supposed to extend into the weekend. It was imposed after protesters clashed with law enforcement and some stores were vandalized or looted by agitators.

During a meeting on Tuesday, county commissioners talked about troubling police clashes and smashed windows at businesses.

“A riot is a sign of a people that have not been heard,” Broward Mayor Dale Holness said.

Mayor Holness said they are all obligated to act, citing statistics as evidence.

“Sixty-five percent of youth arrested in Broward County were black,” said Holness.

Commissioners will be meeting in the coming months to make the criminal justice system more equal for everyone.