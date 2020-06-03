Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of guns from a pawnshop near the Miami International Airport.
Authorities said it happened at the Airport Pawn & Gun shop, located in the 800 block of NW 42nd Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on June 1.
Police are looking for 8 suspects who entered the store and removed 31 handguns from the store and then fled the scene.
Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867). Callers can also text ATFMIA to 63975 to report information.
