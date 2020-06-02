MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Roughly 30 faith-based leaders and officials from across South Florida gathered on Tuesday to demand justice for George Floyd.

The group shared their message from the steps of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens, feet away from a sign that read, “No Justice, No Peace”.

“We believe that something has to be done,” said Antioch Pastor Arthur Jackson III.

Pastor Wayne Lomax, the pastor at The Fountain Church, urged people to focus on the reasoning behind the outrage and protests.

“White people are outraged because they saw what was on the video camera, we’ve been outraged since 1619,” said Pastor Lomax. “We’ve said it in a multiplicity of ways, we don’t have many more ways of saying it.”

The death of Floyd sparked protests across the country and in South Florida. While many have remained peaceful, some protests have turned violent leading to clashes between police and demonstrators.

“What they’re doing is taking away from the actual story,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “I understand their outrage, but it’s not going to work.”

Leaders on Tuesday encouraged protests to remain peaceful while calling for critical conversations at home.

“Those are the hard conversations that persons in the white community have to have among themselves. We’ve changed laws, are you willing to change your hearts,” said Pastor Lomax.

“Sit quietly in your house for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Then imagine someone sitting on your neck. The story ought to be about that officer’s actions,” said Mayor Gilbert. “How we change the system that does not punish him and how we change the system that respects all lives.”

The four officers involved in the arrest of Floyd in Minneapolis have been fired, but so far, only one has been arrested. Fired officer David Chauvin, seen on video pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

“We believe there is enough evidence for arrests for all persons involved. We are not going to stop praying, we are not going to stop protesting, we are not going to stop demanding that justice is served,” said Pastor Jackson.