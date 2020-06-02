FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – An investigation is underway after a rollover crash in Tamarac left two teenage girls dead.
It happened last Thursday, May 28th, around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rock Island Road and West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old was behind the wheel of Toyota Corolla, with three other teens as passengers on board, when the car was struck on the passenger side by a Ford pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Roosevelt Nelson. The force of the impact caused the Corolla to roll over.
Marjorie Petit Frere, 16, and Valerie Petit Frere, 13, in the Corolla died as a result of the crash. The Corolla’s driver and a 16-year-old passenger were Broward Health Medical Center.
Nelson was not hospitalized.
Sheriff’s investigators are trying to determine who had the right of way in the intersection. No charges have been reported at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.