MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Twitter has flagged Florida Representative Matt Gaetz’s post for “glorifying violence.”
The company applied the label Monday after he called for the U.S. to “hunt down” members of Antifa “like we do those in the Middle East.”
The post was retweeted over 12,000 times before Twitter took action against it.
When prominent politicians violate Twitter’s policy, the company flags the message, but does not delete it due to its public interest exception. Instead, other users are not able to like, reply, or re-tweet it without comment.
After Twitter flagged his Tweet, Gaetz called the warning his “badge of honor” and vowed not to relent on his rhetoric.
Twitter applied the same warning to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets last week.
