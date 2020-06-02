MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become the third tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially started Monday.
The depression, which will be named Cristobal, is moving slowly westward over the Bay of Campeche with heavy rain which has already caused deadly flash flooding in parts of southern Mexico and Central America.
At 5:00 a.m. the depression was centered about 125 miles west of Campeche, Mexico.
It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was crawling westward at 3 mph.
The depression is forecast to move slowly west-southwestward or southward this afternoon and tonight, and meander over the southern Bay of Campeche through late Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to be near the coast of the southern Bay of Campeche tonight through Thursday.
The government of Mexico has a Tropical Storm Warning in effect from Campeche to the port of Veracruz on that country’s Gulf coast. The warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in that warning area within 36 hours.
Deadly flooding has already been occurring in parts of Guatemala and El Salvador.
