FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – From the Design District in Miami to Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, some businesses are boarding up, worried that vandals could strike during future protest marches.

The protesters have been rallying against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Only one of the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest has been charged.

Sarracino Salon, on East Las Olas Boulevard, has to replace the front window after a group of people broke it Sunday night, several hours after a rally ended downtown.

“They threw a rock in my main window,” said salon owner Andrea Sarracino. “There’s another hole, somebody must have kicked it in.”

Sarracino said the vandalism couldn’t come at a worse time. He’s just getting his business reopened amid the COVID-19. He’s operating under lots of restrictions.

“It’s just a very, very sad story, especially since they are so close together,” he said. “Now it seems like everything was fading away and we got this.”

Sarracino, like some of his neighboring businesses on Las Olas and Himmarshee Village, plans to board up after dark to try and prevent any more damage.

“We need to work,” he said. “After we are done, me and my brother are probably going to put the shutters up just to make sure, a little bit of protection. At this point, I’m watching the video from Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, it’s just a mess.”

Broward County issued a seven-day curfew on Sunday which mandates that residents stay indoors from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.