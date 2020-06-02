Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Coral Springs on Tuesday afternoon.
They were protesting the death of George Floyd, a man who died last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while in police custody.
Images from Chopper 4 showed the group taking a knee for a couple of minutes and then taking over sidewalks near the corner of West Sample Road and University Drive.
Most were holding signs during their peaceful manifestation.
Cars could be seen honking in approval of the demonstrators.
The demonstration was not affecting traffic.
You must log in to post a comment.