MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a warm and steamy start Tuesday with lows in the mid-80s.

A few showers moved across parts of Broward County but the rest of South Florida remained mainly dry.

As the winds increase out of the east, we will see the potential for passing showers in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s in the afternoon.

Due to the strong onshore winds, there is a dangerous high risk of rip currents and hazardous boating conditions.

Tuesday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

On Wednesday, we stay breezy with highs in the upper 80s and the rain chance will increase. Scattered showers will be possible. As moisture increases across the area, storms will become more widespread late Wednesday and especially on Thursday and Friday. Gusty downpours will be possible with the potential for flooding.

This weekend our weather will all depend on what happens with Tropical Depression #3. It’s moving slowly westward over the Bay of Campeche and producing heavy rainfall and life-threatening flooding for portions of Central America and Mexico.

Tropical Depression #3 is becoming better organized and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cristobal likely on Tuesday. It will linger across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days due to a large circulation called the Central American Gyre.

TD#3 is forecast to move south, then east, and then possibly lift northward into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. The forecast models diverge and spread out during the late week and weekend time frame indicating a lot of uncertainty regarding where this will go. The CBS4 Weather team will be closely monitoring it.