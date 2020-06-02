Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After more than two months without customers in their dining rooms, Miami Gardens’ restaurants have opened their doors once again.
Dining rooms are operating at a limited capacity and taking extra precautions.
Chris Brown, the owner of World Famous Miami Gardens, said he’s happy to be back.
“A lot of people just want to get out. They’re cabin logged, they’re tired of being in the same spot and they wanna get out. We do all the measures to make sure everything stays sanitized. I actually leave sanitizer cleaner on the table just so they can take initiave and do it themsleves if they feel more comfortable,” he said.
Face coverings are required when entering restaurants, but not while seated at the table.
