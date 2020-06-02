MIAMI – Zoo Miami has re-opened to the public.
Anyone interested in going must make a reservation and purchase tickets online.
The zoo will have a limited capacity and new safety guidelines to keep visitors safe.
Employees working with guests will have their temperature checked daily before their work shift. Guests are asked to keep six feet apart for social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the zoo.
Safari cycles, strollers, wheelchairs, and motorized scooters will be sanitized after every use.
Some experiences like animal feedings, playgrounds, rides, and zookeeper presentations will remain closed for now.
Guests two years and older are required to wear a face mask to enter.
