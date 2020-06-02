MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking information on individuals inciting violence during First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrations.
The FBI said they are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law.
“The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interfere with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens,” FBI officials said.
The FBI said the agency is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country.
Citizens who witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, are urged to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case at fbi.gov/violence.
Folks may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information that may help them with their investigation.
