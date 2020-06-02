Comments
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools announced it will continue its food distribution service through the summer.
The summer meal distribution schedule starts Tuesday, June 9.
Students and families can pick up grab-and-go meals for breakfast and lunch every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals are handed out in the bus or car loop as they either drive up or walk up to reduce risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
The district noted that 49 schools are participating in the program, but the list provided had 51 locations.
Please visit browardschools.com/coronavirus for updated information before visiting one of these listed schools:
- Boyd H. Anderson High
- Annabel C. Perry PK-8
- Castle Hill Elementary
- Challenger Elementary
- Charles Drew Elementary
- Coconut Creek High 1400
- Coconut Palm Elementary
- Coral Springs High
- Coral Springs
- Deerfield Beach High
- Dillard 6-12
- Driftwood Middle
- Blanche Ely High
- Flamingo Elementary
- Charles W. Flanagan High
- Glades Middle
- Hallandale High
- James S. Hunt Elementary
- James S. Rickards Middle
- Lake Forest Elementary
- Lloyd Estates Elementary
- Lyons Creek Middle
- Margate Middle
- Mary M. Bethune Elementary
- McArthur High
- Meadowbrook Elementary
- Miramar High
- Norcrest Elementary
- Nova High
- Oakridge Elementary 1507
- Orange Brook Elementary
- Palmview Elementary
- Parkside Elementary
- Parkway Middle
- Pines Lakes Elementary
- Pinewood Elementary
- Plantation High
- Quiet Waters Elementary
- Royal Palm Elementary
- Sawgrass Elementary
- Sawgrass Springs Middle
- Seminole Middle
- South Broward High
- Stephen Foster Elementary
- Stranahan High
- Sunrise Middle
- P. Taravella High
- Thurgood Marshall Elementary
- Village Elementary
- Walker Elementary
- Westpine Middle
You must log in to post a comment.