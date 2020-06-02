MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Troubling images of police confrontations and smashed windows during violent protests last weekend, have Broward County leaders taking action on Tuesday.

Commissioners have already extended the countywide curfew for the rest of the week.

Tuesday’s commission meeting focused on what steps local leaders can take in the calls for change.

After a moment of silence for George Floyd, the man who died while in police custody, Broward commissioners talked about troubling police clashes and smashed windows at businesses.

“A riot is a sign of a people that have not been heard,” Broward Mayor Dale Holness said.

Mayor Holness said they are all obligated to act, citing statistics as evidence.

“Sixty-five percent of youth arrested in Broward County were black,” said Holness.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said he’s addressing police brutality, removing deputies who go over the line.

“I have grown up in the inner cities of Philadelphia. Survived armed home invasions. Watched friends of mine being gunned down. And I use what I had to make it out of there, which was athleticism. I’ve been that kid tossed against the ground with a knee on his neck.”

“I know what it feels like to fight for your life, every gasp of air, and hope that somebody will show and demonstrate humility.”

The sheriff urged commissioners to consider reforms like making more minor crimes misdemeanors, to keep the jails less full.

“If we are going to be an agency of justice, if we are going to be an agency of fairness, then it’s going to start with accountability,” the sheriff said.

As commissioners discussed sweeping changes, a group of people protested not being allowed into the meeting, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The government building took a hit during the Sunday demonstration with a broken window.

Commissioners will be meeting in the coming months to make the criminal justice system more equal for everyone.