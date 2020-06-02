



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “Alone Together” is an organic and emotional song and video created by singer songwriter Rebecca Black and the team at Best Buddies International, a nonprofit that works to create opportunities of inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental issues. The song pays tribute to the global experience of physical distancing.

Black, whose been working with the organization for a few years, along with four Best Buddies ambassadors, all passionate about music, wrote the song together on Zoom during quarantine.

“Everybody just put everything they had into it to make it the best that it could be. It was never a question of can this work, it was we are going to make this happen,” Black said.

Bret Fleming is one of the four songwriting ambassadors. He joined Best Buddies 18 years ago. He’s a talented percussionist who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome.

“We had to put together these signs and add certain parts of the words in the song. It really turned out, the video itself turned out to be quite amazing,” Fleming said. “It made me feel, it made us all feel really good about the situation. Those signs really made a difference.”

Black asked some of her celebrity friends and influencers to join in and there are some big names.

“It was really awesome, yeah. Cindy Crawford, Kevin McHale from Glee, Phineas who works with Billie Eilish. Obviously, so many incredible people who are part of this,” Black said.

The song is now out on all music platforms, and just a listen brings automatic money to the Best Buddies program.

“One-hundred percent of the proceeds of this song go straight to Best Buddies. That was something really important to all of us. To make it something that no matter how people are viewing it that they could not only raise awareness to the message of Best Buddies, but also giving them some help. Everyone’s in a bit of a pinch and this is an organization that means so much to me,” Black said.

“I couldn’t really ask for anything more than having this video out and watch people listen to it. Maybe opening people’s minds of what it’s like to be in our situation that we’re in,” said Fleming.

Best Buddies hopes to shed light on the importance of inclusion for people with disabilities.

Again, the song “Alone Together” will be available for purchase and streaming on major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and more.