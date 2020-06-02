Comments
NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) – A 14-month old endangered Florida panther died after it was struck by a vehicle on the state’s west coast.
It’s the 12th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 14 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the uncollared female panther were found Saturday in Collier County on a rural road near Naples Lakes Country Club.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. There are approximately 120-230 adult panthers in the population.
