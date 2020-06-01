MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After two days of protests in the streets of Miami, a group of volunteers gathered on Monday with the goal of cleaning up their city.

About two dozen volunteers met in front of Miami Police headquarters. They put on masks and gloves and grabbed brooms and trash bags.

After demonstrations over the weekend, they say they wanted to do their part to keep their city beautiful.

“We are here to pick up the city that we care for,” says volunteer Christopher Lopez. “I understand protesting needs to be done, but it needs to be done in a proper way.”

“We are for peaceful protesting, but we are not going to stand for the destruction or the trashing of our city or county,” said organizer Manny Melendez. “We are here to help out and pick up after the looters and do our part.”

After spreading the word on social media, the group came ready to work, focusing on Downtown, Bayside, and Wynwood.

Through their efforts, they say they want to send a message of unity, and not let that be overshadowed by the small group of demonstrators who caused destruction.

“A lot of people are trying to convey a great message,” says volunteer Lexy Jane. I feel like some opportunists are taking advantage of this, so I want to help our city and maintain a positive attitude and be all one.”

Melendez says he will be posting updates on future cleanups to his Instagram at @Manny_m21.