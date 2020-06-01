



NEAR KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys is welcoming back visitors starting Monday. The Keys have been closed to tourists since March 22 to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 during the global pandemic. The checkpoints were put into effect five days later.

But Sunday night, Monroe County Sheriff’s officers and the county’s public works department dismantled the two checkpoints on roads connecting the Florida Keys to mainland South Florida so visitors can return.

However, officials are stressing personal health responsibility.

“I’m a combination of excited for our economy to get going again so the people can get some money but I’m also a little nervous because we’ve been very successful in controlling the spread of the virus down here,” said Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers.

The Keys tourism council’s website, fla-keys.com, highlights protective health practices for visitors to adopt while in the destination. There’s even a video featuring Dr. Mark Whiteside, Monroe County’s medical director, who messages important protective actions.

Almost half of the Keys workforce are employed in tourism-related jobs.

Monroe County officials have said if there is a surge in coronavirus cases in June, restrictions may be heightened and amenities may close again.

The decision to shut down the Keys to non-residents, to slow the spread of the virus, was a success. Monroe county has a total of just 108 cases and 4 deaths.