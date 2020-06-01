



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins joined the fight on Monday to help South Florida families keep food on the table amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are here today together to try and make an impact and help some people who need some support at this time,” said Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel.

The Miami Dolphins Food Relief Program started Monday and will provide at least 1,000 meals each week day for the next year. The meals, the team says, will be prepared by Centerplate, the team’s food, beverage, and retail partner. Families in need can pick up free meals at the Hard Rock Center in Miami Gardens.

“We don’t think this is a problem that’s going away, we didn’t want this to be a one time thing,” Garfinkel said on Monday. “We wanted it to be sustainable, something that could be around a long time for a lot of people.”

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, and State Representative Shevrin Jones each helped distribute food at Monday’s event.

“There are a lot of needy families in this area because a lot of them have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, and it’s organizations like the Dolphins that make me proud to be a Miamian,” said Mayor Gimenez. “It’s a class act from a class organization.”

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Foundation announced last week a $2 million commitment to the Food Relief Program along with a goal to match another $1 million while helping to raise South Florida dollars.

“In America, people shouldn’t be worried about whether they’re going to have something to eat the next day,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.