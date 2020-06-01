Comments
TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Hurricane season begins Monday with the lowest Florida gas prices on June 1st since 2003.
The average price for gasoline is less than $1.90 per gallon. That’s 70 cents per gallon less than this time last year.
“Pump prices remain stifled by lower-than-average fuel demand caused by Covid-19,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although gasoline demand has slowly recovered during recent weeks, it has not returned to a level that would cause pump prices to suddenly return to pre-pandemic levels.”
Florida gas prices have held steady during the past week.
Sunday’s state average of $1.88 per gallon is 12 cents more than this year’s low, which was set on May 6.
