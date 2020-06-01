FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The streets of Fort Lauderdale are quiet Monday following an evening of unrest that sparked a local state of emergency and county-wide curfew.

Hundreds of people rallied for change in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and everything remained peaceful for hours until it started to unravel in the evening.

The large group of protesters broke up into three separate groups according to Fort Lauderdale police.

One of those groups started throwing bottles at police and police deployed tear gas and percussion grenades.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said that was to break up a group of agitators who appeared after the rally dispersed. The Mayor said they came with rocks, gas masks, and fireworks. Then agitators turned their focus on local businesses.

“I was in the store when it happened. I was in here when the stones were being hurled through,” said Rodney Ely, owner of the Old Fort Lauderdale Breakfast House on Himmarshee. Three of his windows were broken after concrete crashed through.

“It’s horrifically scary, because you’re facing a crowd of 30 people who are not looking out for your best interest by any means at that time. They’re worked up, they’re emotional. You don’t know what they’re going to do to you.”

Several other nearby businesses were also damaged.

It was the same on Las Olas Boulevard where an art gallery had its window smashed and the gift shop at the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Discovery and Science had windows smashed in. Crews spent part of Monday morning cleaning graffiti off places like the Broward County Main Library.

In a statement to CBS4, Black Lives Matter Alliance Community Organizer Jasmen Rogers said, “The protest today was organized by community activists and was constructive, powerful and peaceful; that changed well after we left at our planned time. It shouldn’t be lost on anyone that people are outraged at the horrific, deadly injustice taking place across the country and here at home.”

Fort Lauderdale Police Department issued a dispersal order within Downtown Fort Lauderdale around 8:30 p.m.

Broward County issued an Emergency Curfew Order from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m which remains in effect until further notice.

Police said Monday they made two arrests, one for theft and one for an outstanding warrant.